October 11, 2022

Lee’s Summit, MO – Will Coates, Chairman of Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council (LSEDC), received a formal letter from Rick McDowell notifying the Board of Directors of his planned retirement on December 31, 2022.

McDowell joined the LSEDC as President and CEO in August of 2014 and has nearly 40 years of experience in economic development that spans employment with the LSEDC, Missouri Department of Economic Development, the Columbia Regional Economic Development Inc., KPMG LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Liberty Economic Development Council.

McDowell states “Although I am retiring from the LSEDC, economic development is my passion and I hope to remain relevant in the field in some capacity.”

“The LSEDC Board of Directors thanks Mr. McDowell for his years of service and contributions to our community; we wish him much happiness in retirement.” said Chairman Coates, adding “We remain committed to supporting the city in its economic development efforts and look forward to convening the process of identifying new leadership at the LSEDC.”