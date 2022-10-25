October 22, 2022

Mayor Bill Baird issued the following proclamation:

WHEREAS, hunger is a universal social problem increasing in cities across the country and throughout the world; and,

WHEREAS, children, senior citizens, veterans, the disabled, the unemployed, the poor and the homeless are all affected by hunger; and,

WHEREAS, finding solutions to end hunger is an on-going challenge and providing food for individuals and families is a top priority for local non-profit organizations in the City of Lee’s Summit; and,

WHEREAS, our community is comprised of compassionate, philanthropic people who desire to help their neighbors and fellow citizens by supporting and contributing to local non-profit organizations; and,

WHEREAS, to help alleviate hunger in our community, on November 10, 2022, the three Rotary Clubs of Lee’s Summit are sponsoring the “Feed Lee’s Summit” fundraising event and will donate proceeds to Coldwater, Lee’s Summit Social Services, Meals On Wheels and One Good Meal benefiting over 4,700 residents.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, William A. Baird, by virtue of the authority invested in me as Mayor of the City of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, do hereby proclaim November 2022 as

FEED LEE’S SUMMIT MONTH

to bring awareness of hunger in the Lee’s Summit community and to encourage our citizens and businesses help diminish hunger in our hometown.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the City of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, this 18th day of October, 2022.

Attending the proclamation event were Monte Stull of Coldwater, Susan Coffman of Lee’s Summit Rotary Club, Roberta McArthur of One Good Meal, Monica Humbard and Monte Stull of Coldwater, Matt Sanning of Lee’s Summit Social Services, Bill Baird – Mayor of Lee’s Summit, Jennifer Edwards and Terry Kincheloe of Meals On Wheels, and David Fritz of Lee’s Summit Sunrise/Sunset Rotary Club.

Feed Lee’s Summit is an annual event hosted this year by two Lee’s Summit Rotary Clubs for the purpose of raising funds for the above-mentioned food pantries in Lee’s Summit. Feed Lee’s Summit is scheduled on November 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., at the John Knox Village Pavilion. Tickets and details of the event can be found at www.feedls.org.