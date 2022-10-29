October 29, 2022

Subject: Washington DC’s Arch of Palmyra: The Left’s Obsession over Abortion in the Midterms

Deuteronomy 12:31 “Even their sons and their daughters they have burnt in the fire to their gods.”

Ed Croteau

With midterm elections next week, Americans’ top three concerns are inflation (the worst in 40 years), the rise in violent crime (worst in 30 years) and illegal immigration (over 200,000 in July alone this year).

But the #1 issue the Left is using as their campaign banner is what they call “women’s’ reproductive rights” or “a woman’s right to choose”. It is called abortion, the murder of the unborn. It has risen to the Left’s #1 obsession after SCOTUS overturned of Roe-vs-Wade from a federal issue to a state decision.

The word “abortion” is defined as the death of an unborn baby due to premature expulsion from the womb. It can occur naturally, as in a miscarriage, or it can be induced surgically or chemically. The issue is over induced abortion, where the unborn baby’s life in intentionally ended by the mother. But this is murder.

Everyone knows it is a scientific fact that the unborn baby in the womb is a human being, not ‘tissue’, and has the right to life just as any other human being. Science is now firmly aligned with the Bible.

Dr. Bernard Nathanson, former Director of NY City’s largest abortion clinic who became a Pro-Life activist, explained how wrong SCOTUS was: “Fetology (the science of the fetus in the uterus) makes it undeniably evident that life begins at conception and requires all the protection and safeguards that any of us enjoy.”

Dr. Herbert Ratner writes in the standard college textbook ‘Psychology and Life,’ “It is of unquestionable certainty that a human being comes into existence precisely at the moment sperm combines with egg.”

Four years ago this week in Washington DC, on the day before the infamous public defaming of Justice Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford at his Supreme Court nomination hearing, something was quietly installed near the Capital Building that keeps America tied to the historical abomination of abortion.

To celebrate global cultural heritage, the Center for Global Heritage and Development installed a replica of the Arch of Palmyra (the original was destroyed by ISIS in 2005). So, what’s the big deal?

The original arch stood in front of the Temple of Ba’al, whose name in the Old Testament is Ba’al-zəbûb (2Kings 1:2–3,6,16), which translates “Lord of Flies” and from which we get the name Beelzebub, and ultimately the name of Satan. In Washington DC, we have installed the arch that led into Ba’al worship.

As this week’s verse tells us, God instructed the Israelites as they entered the Promised Land to not worship Him in the same way the Canaanites worshipped Ba’al – by child sacrifice: “You shall not worship the Lord your God in that way, for every abomination to the Lord which He hates they have done to their gods. They burned their sons and their daughters in the fire to their gods.” (Deuteronomy 12: 29-31).

The God of the Bible makes it clear that He hates child sacrifice: “You took your sons and daughters whom you had borne to me and sacrificed to them to be devoured. Were your whorings so small a matter that you slaughtered my children and delivered them up as an offering by fire to them?” (Ezekiel 16:20-21).

To enter and leave the Temple of Baal, a pagan had to walk under the arch. The temple had a blazing furnace below a bronze statue which represented the god Ba’al. Temple priests would place children and babies into its outstretched arms, allowing the children to then roll into the blazing fire as human sacrifices.

While their children burned alive, they would perform bisexual orgies, which they believed aroused Baal to bring rain to their arid land. But this child sacrifice served a dual purpose. It was a convenient way to solve any unwanted pregnancy. The Arch of Palmyra was the entry point to the pagan practice of abortion.

Throughout the midterms, we will hear that any attempts to end abortion not only violates the right of the mother to choose but also puts the mother’s health at risk. What isn’t being told is over 93% of abortions are performed for elective, social, non-medical reasons, the most common being “a woman doesn’t feel ready for a baby at the time, or “her partner wants her to have an abortion” (National Right to Life data).

That means more than 9 of every 10 abortions performed today in America are eerily like Ba’al worship, where an unwanted baby is destroyed because the baby is an inconvenience.

As you vote in the midterm elections, pay close attention to each candidate’s stance on abortion. As we see with the Arch of Palmyra, we must wake up as Christians, because our votes can save unborn lives.

Ed Croteau is a lay pastor and resident of Lee’s Summit and hosts a weekly study in Lees Summit called “Faith: Substance and Evidence.” He can be reached with your questions through the LS Tribune, on Facebook and his website www.fse.life.