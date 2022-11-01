November 1, 2022 11:15 p.m.

An Independence, MO, man, 35, has been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman who was found by passers-by along a Raytown roadway Monday evening, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced tonight.

Aaron C. Alexander, dob: 9/23/1987, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action.*

According to court records filed this evening, Raytown Police responded Monday evening after two persons driving along Raytown Road at East 87th Street reported a woman was on the ground along the roadside and she had blood coming from her head.

She was transported to Research Hospital and was pronounced deceased. A witness, shortly afterward, arrived at Raytown Police Department and said he had information regarding a homicide. The witness stated that the defendant had called about 8:30 – 9 pm Monday evening and stated he had an altercation with a woman and shot her in the head. Soon after, the defendant surrendered himself to Independence police officers.

Prosecutors requested a $300,000 bond.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded guilty. Charging Document(s)