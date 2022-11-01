For Immediate Release

Nov. 1, 2022

A Jackson County judge on Tuesday sentenced former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid to three years in prison, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

In September, Reid pleaded guilty to the Class D felony of Driving While Intoxicated — Resulting in Serious Physical Injury, for the Feb. 4, 2021 crash outside Arrowhead that caused physical injury to a child in a vehicle that Reid collided with while driving on the entrance ramp, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

On Tuesday, prosecutors called for Reid to be sentenced to 4 years in prison, while Reid’s attorney asked the judge for probation. The judge sentenced Reid to three years and ordered that he be taken into custody immediately. After pronouncing sentence, the judge spoke to the victim’s family.

According to court records filed today, Reid was driving on Feb. 4, 2021, near Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive in Kansas City while under the influence of alcohol and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed, failing to be aware of a disabled vehicle, striking it and causing physical injury to a child in that vehicle, age 5. A police investigation of the crash determined that Reid was driving a truck that was traveling nearly 84 mph just 1.9 seconds before the crash. A test of his blood serum after the crash showed his blood alcohol concentration to be at .113. The 5-year-old injured in the crash, according to medical records, suffered severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas.