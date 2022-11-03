An Independence man, 30, faces felony charges after he fired a shot at an Independence Police Officer, whose gun belt stopped the round and prevented injury to the officer, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Ryland E. Polson, dob: 7/28/1992, faces Assault 1st Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.*

According to court records filed this evening, an Independence Police Officer saw a disturbance involving multiple people at the BP Gas Station on Crysler in Independence. Police dash cam video showed a man walking away from the disturbance. The officer eventually yelled at the man,, “Let me see your hands”. The officer ordered the man to the ground, then the man pointed a handgun at the officer. He shot at the officer, who returned fire, striking the subject. The officer fell to the ground. The officer and bystanders pleaded with the man to drop his gun; they can be heard on the dash cam video. The man finally dropped the gun and officers rendered assistance to the man until an ambulance arrived. Later, it was discovered that the officer was shot, but the officer’s gun belt stopped the round. His belt, handcuff case and holster were scuffed. The officer was uninjured.

Prosecutors requested the defendant be held on no bond.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded guilty.

