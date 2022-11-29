The Tiger SMART, Bronco SMART, and Titan SMART programs from all three LSR7 high schools will participate in their annual “Freeze Out” Friday, December 2, from 5 to 8 p.m., in front of Lee’s Summit High School (400 SE Blue Pkwy, Lee’s Summit, MO).

Students will remain outside for three hours to raise awareness and collect donations. Students are asking for clothing donations, especially coats and winter apparel, to be donated to local charities.

This year, they’re also asking for donations to the Lee’s Summit North High School food pantry. The items most in demand include: breakfast bars, individually packaged crackers, boxed Mac N Cheese, pasta, canned tuna/chicken, and hygiene products. Community members are encouraged to drop off their donations at the school’s Building A South entrance, near the tiger head.

Freeze Out allows students to experience the effects associated with homelessness, relying mainly upon community donations for warmth.

The Smart organization provides alcohol-, tobacco- and drug-free activities that focus on character development for members, as well as the student body as a whole.

For more information about donation items, contact Susan Mosier of LSHS, (816) 986-2000 or Susan.Mosier@lsr7.net.