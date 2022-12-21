Email sent to LSR7 Parents and Guardians from Katy Bergen

Dear LSR7 Parents and Guardians:

Due to inclement weather forecasts calling for snow and extreme wind chill, district officials have determined that LSR7 students will not report to buildings tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The YMCA before and after school services program will open at designated sites at 7 a.m. for enrolled families.

All students will have class tomorrow via virtual instruction and will learn from home using their Chromebooks and Schoology.

Tomorrow:

Every teacher will use the Schoology platform to share lessons, assignments and resources with students.

Teachers will post assignments and learning opportunities no later than 9 a.m.

Students are expected to access and complete assignments, meet deadlines, engage in the work and communicate with their teachers, peers or parents if they are needing assistance.

While some critical staff will continue reporting to school sites, please assume that most employees will be working remotely and are best reached via email.

As a reminder, the state allows us to learn virtually on inclement weather days up to five times. This is the first “AMI Day” the district has used for the 2022-23 school year, and the last day of school remains May 24, 2023.

Thank you for your cooperation and support.

Best,

Katy Bergen

Executive Director of Public Relations