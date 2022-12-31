December 31, 2022

By Tribune Staff

Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education member Megan Marshall submitted her resignation to the Board December 27.

In the one-sentence resignation letter, Marshall stated she was resigning in order to prepare for her new position as 3rd District-At-Large Jackson County Legislator. Marshall, who was elected November 8 will be sworn in January 9.

Marshall’s 3-year term on the board of education expires in April. Her resignation from the board leaves a vacancy until after the April 3rd election.

The Board of Education has posted notice of a Special Session, Thursday, January 5. The Special Session will follow the regularly scheduled Work Session that begins at 4:30 p.m. at Lee’ Summit High School in the lecture hall. The agenda items for the Special Session include the resignation and the vacancy it creates, the process to fill the vacancy and discussion whether the vacancy needs to be filled at this time. Both meetings are open to the public.

The Board has also posted notice of a Closed Session which will immediately follow the Special Session.