December 31, 2022

By Fred Liggett

The time has come to start a new year but the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping something old continues into the new year of 2023. The Chiefs have beaten the Denver Broncos a record 14 straight times and everyone hopes after this week’s home game against their AFC West rival that mark hits 15.

After meeting just three weeks ago in Denver it’s time to play again in Kansas City for these two longtime rivals. The Chiefs won by just one score, 34-28, back on December 11 and now it’s time for the Chiefs regular season home finale. The last time these two teams played at Arrowhead Stadium it was another one score game, this time Chiefs won 28-24.

Don’t be surprised if on this first day of the year the difference is a little bit larger. The AFC West leading Chiefs enter at 12-3 while the last place Broncos come in at 4-11. A big difference from the team’s first meeting is a change at head coach for Denver as the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett the day after Christmas. The team has turned to Jerry Rosburg to guide them in the last two games of the season.

The results from week 16 games shows the difference in the two teams as they approach the final weekend of the 2022-23 NFL Season. Last week the Chiefs limited Seattle to just a field goal until late in the fourth quarter in a 24-10 win. Meanwhile the Denver defense was torched by the LA Rams in a demoralizing 51-14 loss on Christmas Day.

Both teams feature franchise quarterbacks who come in with big names but results vary. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 4,720 yards this season while Broncos QB Russell Wilson has thrown for 3,019. Wilson was sacked six times in last week’s loss. Denver media called the offensive performance disturbing.

The Kansas City Chiefs love streaks like seven straight AFC West Division titles and hosting four straight AFC title games. This week the Chiefs winning streak vs the Broncos reaches 15 as they win by more than just one score. Chiefs fans leave Arrowhead feeling delightful thanks to a Chiefs team owning a 13-3 record. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.