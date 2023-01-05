January 5, 2023

Sgt. Chris Depue

LSPD Public Information Unit Supervisor

Lee’s Summit, MO – On Tuesday, 11/3/2023 at approximately 11:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of NE Patterson Drive on the report of a motor vehicle crash with a vehicle into a residence.

When officers arrived on scene they found a black, 2010 Ford F-250 that was unoccupied and had impacted the residence causing damage.

Officers conducted a search of the area and made contact at the address for the registration but did not locate the driver.

Representatives from the Lee’s Summit Fire Department, Spire and Lee’s Summit City Codes Inspectors responded to the scene to assess the damage to the home.

The investigation into the cause of the crash and the driver’s identity are on-going.