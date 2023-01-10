January 10th, 2023

By Communication Technician Mallory Harrison, Raytown PD

Raytown, MO – On Tuesday, January 10th at 12:11 PM, Raytown Police received a call from an adult female stating she was shot at QuikTrip, 9323 E 350 Highway. Officers arrived locating the adult female with apparent gunshot wounds; she was transported to a local area hospital.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 23-0095

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)