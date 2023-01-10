January 10, 2023

Brittany & Patrick Mahomes

Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Current



The Kansas City Current announced today that Patrick Mahomes will join the club’s ownership group; becoming the first active NFL player to have equity in an NWSL team.

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Patrick Mahomes said. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner,” said Brittany Mahomes. “He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL.”

“Patrick is obviously a once-in-a-generation athlete and someone who has had an immeasurable impact on the Kansas City community,” added Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long. “Working with Brittany has been a blessing. We are elated to now partner with Patrick too. The Mahomes are truly a remarkable family.”

About the Kansas City Current: Founded in December 2020, the Kansas City Current is led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Mahomes. The team competes in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The Kansas City Current announced plans for the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s soccer team with expected completion in 2024.