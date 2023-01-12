January 12, 2023

By Sgt. Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit, MO – On Wednesday, 1/11/2023 at approximately 01:30 hours, officers responded to the 4600 block of NE Whispering Winds on the report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a victim in the residence, a male subject who had been shot in the leg. Officers provided medical care to the victim who was later transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators responded to the scene and assisted the on-scene officers with interviewing the occupants of the home. The initial investigation revealed the incident was a domestic disturbance among subjects known to each other.

The suspect in the case had left the scene prior to police arrival; the investigation into the incident is on-going.