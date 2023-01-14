January 14, 2023

Bernard Campbell Middle School Art teacher Katie Messick’s work was chosen for the 2023 Parade of Hearts. She is one of the 40 artists chosen from nearly 530 who submitted designs for the second annual event featuring local artists.

Messick picked up her heart last month and will paint it over the next two and a half months before its put on display in April. You’ll be able to follow her progress online, along with other artists working on hearts, by following the hashtag #My5FootHeart.

The Parade of Hearts was created to strengthen the region through art. The first round of hearts were auctioned off with the proceeds benefiting organizations impacted by the pandemic. This year’s hearts will also be auctioned off in August, the money going towards grants to organizations in heath and wellness, education, small/minority owned businesses, arts and culture and hospitality and tourism.