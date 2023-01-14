January 14, 2023

The City of Lee’s Summit is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Johnson as director of development services effective Jan. 7.

For the past five years, Johnson has served as the assistant director of plan services, where he supervises a team of planners, engineers, project managers and code professionals evaluating projects at all stages of development. Prior to joining the City of Lee’s Summit, Johnson held various positions of progressive responsibility with the City of Seattle, Washington, King County, Washington and the City of Boise, Idaho.

“Josh’s extensive knowledge related to planning and economic development coupled with his proven track record of success addressing both the opportunities and challenges in the public sector are vital during this time of growth for our City,” said Assistant City Manager Ryan Elam. “I look forward to his leadership as we work to execute our strategic priorities and create positive outcomes for our community.”

Throughout his tenure as assistant director of plan services, Johnson has guided the public hearing and plan review process bringing major projects to completion while balancing the needs of the community and developers. He has conducted policy analysis and presented recommendations to City Council, implemented customer service efficiencies, and was instrumental in the creation of the City’s Ignite Comprehensive Plan, where he coordinated community engagement and the final adoption of the plan.

As the director, Johnson will oversee planning, codes administration, development engineering, inspections, property maintenance, business services, facilities and grants administration for Development Services and lead a staff of 50 professionals.

Johnson is an American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) certified professional. He holds a bachelor’s degree in architectural studies from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Kansas.