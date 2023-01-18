Released by: Captain Dyon Harper

Release Date: 01-18-2023

Fire Victim Identified

Raytown, MO – The Raytown Police have identified the male who was killed in the apartment fire on Monday, January 9th as Nathaniel Swopes, a 69-year-old Raytown resident.

On the afternoon of January 9th, 2023, Raytown Police responded to an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Raytown Road regarding a structure fire. Fire Department personnel located Mr. Swopes, deceased, in his apartment on floor 2. The Missouri State Fire Marshal assisted with the investigation. The cause of death has not been released; however foul play is not suspected.

Report Number: 23-0085