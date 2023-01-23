January 23, 2023

By Sgt. Chris Depue

LSPD Public Information Unit Supervisor

Lee’s Summit, MO – On Monday, 1/23/2023 at approximately 3:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on the report of a domestic disturbance inside a residence. As officers arrived on scene, they quickly learned that a male suspect inside the house had fired multiple shots from a handgun during the disturbance.

Officers quickly evacuated the two remaining persons from the scene and set a perimeter around the incident. Tactical officers and vehicles were called to the scene to negotiate with the man and resolve the situation.

Officers used drones and robots to enter the residence and search for the suspect after he refused to speak with negotiators on the phone.

Eventually, chemical irritants were deployed to the interior of the house and the robot was once again used to search interior of the home. When the man refused to exit the residence, tactical officers made entry into the house and the man was taken into custody without incident in the master bedroom. The standoff concluded at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Detectives are now working to interview the victim and witness and prepare charges for presentation to the appropriate prosecutor’s office. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the operation by providing tactical officers and vehicles.