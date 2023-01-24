January 24, 2023

A Lee’s Summit man, 31, has been charged in connection with a domestic assault that also involved firing a handgun inside and outside a Lee’s Summit residence that the suspect later failed to come out of after police surrounded the residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Photo courtesy

Lee’s Summit Police Department

Kevin L. Williams, dob: 7/7/1991, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action and Domestic Assault 3rd Degree.*

According to court records filed today, Lee’s Summit police were dispatched early to the 900 block of Bristol Drive in Lee’s Summit on a reported disturbance. The suspect was reportedly armed. Neighbors reported hearing shots. Officers were able to get others out of the residence and set up a perimeter. The victim told police the defendant threatened to kill her, hit her with a moving car door in the driveway and fired shots inside and outside the residence. Hours later the defendant was found in a closet. Officers said he appeared to be high on drugs.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded guilty. Charging Document(s)