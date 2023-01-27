January 27, 2023

A Kansas City has been charged in an assault of a Raytown Police officer after the defendant caused the officer to fall down stairs and break an ankle, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Twann J. McGill Jr., dob: 3/7/1981, faces Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest.*

According to court records filed today, Raytown police were dispatched on a reported domestic disturbance in an apartment on Raytown Road. Upon arrival police heard a man yell, “‘I’m going to beat your ass again.” Officers knocked on the door and announced their presence. The defendant cracked the door open and told the police officer to go away. Other officers arrived after the defendant continued to refuse to open the door. They took the defendant into custody and were walking him down stairs in the apartment complex when the defendant lunged and pushed into the officer, causing the officer to fall down the stairs and breaking his ankle.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded guilty. Charging Document(s)