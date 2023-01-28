January 28, 2023

Paragon Star, a 250 million dollar mixed-use development in Lee’s Summit, MO, located at I-470 and View High Drive, announced today that construction has expanded at the project, and they have begun construction of the first building within The Village.

Paragon Star has been focusing their efforts on the development of the sports complex, which will feature 10 FIFA-sized artificial turf fields that are in the final phases of construction and will be complete later this spring.

“The energy within Paragon Star just keeps growing. The fields are almost complete, and teams will begin playing on them in the very near future; and we’ve started construction of the first building of The Village,” said Flip Short, Paragon Star’s Chief Executive Officer. “What has looked like just moving a lot of dirt to the community is now starting to look like the vision we’ve been sharing for years.”

The Village Entertainment District

The Village at Paragon Star will include luxury apartments, hotel lodging, and office space, as well as an entertainment district surrounding an inviting open-air plaza.

The entire development is nestled in a lush, natural landscape intertwined with the Little Blue River and bordered by the Little Blue Trace and Rock Island Trails, making Paragon Star an experience like no other.

Initial Building within The Village

The initial building within The Village officially broke ground earlier this month and will sit on Paragon Parkway, serving as the northern anchor of the central plaza that will be the cornerstone of the Village. The building will consist of 70,000 square feet of mixed-used space and is scheduled to be complete in late 2023 or early 2024.

The first floor will have 35,000 square feet of retail, shopping, and dining space. The building has been designed with unique dining opportunities at the forefront. All restaurants will have patios providing al fresco dining and viewing of activities and entertainment within the plaza.

The second floor will feature 35,000 square feet of Class A office space, offering new leasing options in the city of Lee’s Summit. Paragon Star will be the epitome of work hard, play harder with the development offering professional office space, as well as convenient access to grab lunch, celebrate a job well done in the restaurants on the first floor, or take a quick stroll on one of the area’s trails.

In the future, Paragon Star will also offer luxury apartments, making the development the perfect option for tenants looking for an all-inclusive destination.

“While there has been work at the complex happening for almost a decade, most of the millions we’ve invested thus far has gone into infrastructure that is not visible to the naked eye,” said Short. “Now as people drive past the complex, they should see the green fields at the Sports Complex and soon virtual structures within The Village. I’ve been excited about this project since day one, but now the community can get excited, too.”

More information on Paragon Star and ongoing updates about the development can be found at paragonstarusa.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/paragonstar