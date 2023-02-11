February 4, 2023

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) will be hosting a fundraising dinner and choral concert called, Sounds of Broadway, on Monday, Feb. 13 in the SCA Secondary Gymnasium.

“We are excited to raise funds for the SCA secondary vocal music program while students share music from broadway musicals,” shared SCA Secondary Vocal Music Teacher Mandy Hoover. “Attendees will have the option to purchase a ticket that includes dinner for $30, or they can just purchase a general admission bleacher ticket for $15. We would love to have the community attend this fun evening of music and food. We will also have a dessert bar for those that are just wanting dessert.”

Tickets can be purchased online. Seating begins at 6:15 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.