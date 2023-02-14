February 14, 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. is announcing today that county facilities and offices will be open for normal business hours on Wednesday, February 15. However, due to the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade, county departments will have limited staff to provide in-person or phone assistance to residents from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The County strongly encourages anyone who has business to conduct at the downtown Kansas City courthouse to consider the parade’s likely impact on parking and access to the facility.

“Our associates are part of the heart and soul of Chiefs Kingdom and we want to give them an opportunity to celebrate this historic moment with our region, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our mission of public service,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “Residents who need to conduct business with the County are encouraged to use the county’s online services on Wednesday or seek assistance at a different time or day.”

If members of the public do have to visit the downtown courthouse on parade day, they are encouraged to call ahead to ensure that their meeting or appointment has not been cancelled. The County’s main phone number is (816) 881-3000. Additionally, judicial and administrative offices of the 16th Judicial Circuit Court in Jackson County will be closed at all of its locations on parade day. Parties are encouraged to look on Case.net for rescheduled court dates.