Feb. 24, 2023

Good afternoon, LSR7 Staff & Families:



Due to the potential for freezing rain during our late elementary dismissal (4:10 p.m.), the district is proactively dismissing schools early to ensure all of our students are transported safely home ahead of inclement weather. All evening activities are also cancelled.

All K-12 schools will dismiss 30 minutes early today. Releasing all schools, including high school and middle school early, is necessary to ensure that all of our transportation routes can conclude before the anticipated weather.

Again, all elementary, middle and high school buildings will dismiss 30 minutes early today. Students who do not ride the bus can be picked up at each school site. Our transportation team will conduct all our normal routes 30 minutes ahead of their typical schedule.

Thank you for your cooperation and support,

Katy Bergen

Executive Director of Public Relations