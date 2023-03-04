By Carmen Spaeth |

Community Interaction Officer

Lee’s Summit, MO – On March 3rd, 2023, at 10:38pm, officers were dispatched to the intersection of NE Douglas and NE Mulberry on a reported shooting.

It was determined that two vehicles approached the intersection when a suspect from one of the vehicles, fired multiple shots into the passenger side of the other vehicle. The victim passenger, an 18 year old male, was shot several times and the driver of that vehicle was able to quickly turn into St. Luke’s East Hospital to summon help.

Due to initial conflicting statements regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, the hospital was temporarily placed on lock down.

It was quickly determined that the suspect had fled the scene.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time. It is also unknown if the victim and suspect knew each other.

There are no further details as the case remains under investigation.