March 11, 2023

On April 4, Lee’s Summit voters will cast their ballots to elect three LSR7 School Board candidates.

The Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a candidate form on Wednesday, Mar. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on the Missouri Innovation Campus located at 1101 NW Innovation Parkway in Lee’s Summit.

Candidates vying for office are:

William “Billy” Peterson,

Regina Garrett,

Erica Dolores Miller,

Kamile Johnson,

Stacy Cronhardt,

David Grady, and

Kathryn “Kathy” Campbell.

To ensure the community is fully engaged in this forum, the event will be recorded and shared on the chamber’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as well at the Lee’s Summit Tribune’s Facebook. It will also be posted on the chamber’s website. This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

During the forum, time will be allowed for questions from the public. Questions may be submitted here. Contact Matt Baird, Chamber President, at (816) 524-2424 for more information.

This event is hosted by the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Lee’s Summit Tribune, LifeGoals Strategies Group, the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys and Saint Luke’s Health System.