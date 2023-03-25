March 25, 2023

On the weekend of March 17-19, 2023, the top teams in the state met in Columbia, MO to battle it out for the Third Annual Missouri Middle School Basketball Championship.

8th Grade State Champions Sixer Supreme Coach Brandyn Moultrie. Back: Brody Vaugh – North Kansas City, Brady Sibbing – Lee’s Summit, Jaxs Proden – Liberty, MO. Front: Boone Omer – Lee’s Summit, Hudson Hughes – Grain Valley, Cash Belzer – Lee’s Summit, Ben Lewis – Lee’s Summit, Dryden Hendrix – Richmond, MO

After a long regular season playing against other teams in their area, the State Basketball Championship offers teams the shot to compete against fresh faces from all corners of the state. This is not your ordinary league tournament, but rather the chance of a lifetime for all kids.

5th Grade State Champions Sixer Supreme Coach Brandyn Moutlrie. Back: Connor Beichley – Lee’s Summit, Spencer Hartz – Lee’s Summit, Jack Kiester – Lee’s Summit, Sawyer Little – Lee’s Summit. Front: Brecken Vaugh – Liberty, MO, Michael Garcia – Lee’s Summit, Mason Baker – Lee’s Summit, Brooks Belzer – Lee’s Summit, Anderson Frevert – Lee’s Summit

There were two championship divisions – “Feeder/School” and “Club.” Both divisions offer exciting competition for Boys and Girls grades 3-8.

Competing from the Greater Kansas City area was the fifth and eighth grade teams of the Sixer Supreme. They provide team opportunities for grades first through 12th. High school kids compete on the AAU RL Circuit nationwide. You can learn more about the program by following KCSixers on Twitter.