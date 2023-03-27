Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will visit with legislators at the Missouri State Capitol, 201 W. Capitol Ave, Jefferson City, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri State Capitol, 201 W. Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO
March 28, 2023 10:30 a.m.
Board members will meet with legislators regarding current proposed legislation
Linda Ismert
Executive Asst. to Board of Education
This meeting will be open to the public.
You must log in to post a comment.