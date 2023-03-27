Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will visit with legislators at the Missouri State Capitol, 201 W. Capitol Ave, Jefferson City, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri State Capitol, 201 W. Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO

March 28, 2023 10:30 a.m.

Board members will meet with legislators regarding current proposed legislation

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.