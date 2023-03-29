March 29, 2023

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Numerous reports state that a proposed landfill is set to apply for permitting approval in heavily residential South Kansas City. The following is a statement from Senator Greg Razer (D- Kansas City):

“The Kansas City Council must reject any proposal that comes before them regarding this proposed landfill site. I will also be voting yes on House Bill 909 and Senate Bill 590 when they come before my desk because this issue is of such importance to my district.

This proposed landfill in the southern portion of my district would be harmful to residents of South Kansas City, Grandview, and the several neighboring municipalities which are all in extreme proximity to the proposed site. It would be irresponsible and potentially dangerous to expose these intertwined communities to health hazards and even more so to endanger the vulnerable population of young schoolchildren in this area.”