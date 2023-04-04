By Katy Bergen

Voters also approved a no tax rate increase levy transfer.

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District voters elected three new members to the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education in the April 4, 2023 election.

According to unofficial election results, Kamile Johnson was elected to the Board of Education after receiving 15.51% of the vote. Board candidates Erica Dolores Miller and Regina Garrett were also elected to the Board after receiving 15.38% and 15.21% of the vote, respectively. Seven candidates campaigned for three open seats currently held by Board Members Kathy Campbell and Kim Fritchie and former Board Member Megan Marshall.

Of the other candidates:

David Grady received 15.04% of the vote.

received 15.04% of the vote. William “Billy” Peterson received 15.01% of the vote.

received 15.01% of the vote. Stacy Cronhardt received 14.01% of the vote.

received 14.01% of the vote. Kathryn “Kathy” Campbell received 9.63% of the vote.

The remaining 0.22% of the vote went to write-in candidates. There are three voting jurisdictions in the Lee’s Summit School District: Jackson County, Kansas City, Mo. and Cass County. The Board of Education will reorganize on April 13, 2023.

Levy Transfer Approval

Voters also approved the School District’s proposed levy transfer to reallocate 20 cents of its debt service levy to its general operating levy without impacting the overall tax rate. The vote was 70.56 percent in favor. Approval of the levy transfer enables the district to increase staff compensation starting in the 2023-24 school year as part of the district’s goal of recruiting and retaining quality staff. For more information, visit lsr7.org/ballot. All election results are considered unofficial until certified.