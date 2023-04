April 16, 2023

By Tristen Lang, Raytown Fire Protection District

Shortly after 6:45 this evening we responded to 8400 block of Woodson Court on a duplex fire. Upon arrival smoke and fire was showing from the Charlie side of the duplex.

The Red Cross was requested for four adults and two minors. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported. Special thanks to Kansas City Fire for the assistance.