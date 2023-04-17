April 17, 2023

In conjunction with Earth Day, the City of Lee’s Summit is launching Sweep the Summit on Saturday, April 22, a biannual event to address ongoing litter issues, encourage recycling and help keep our city beautiful. Residents, businesses, community groups and students are encouraged to take part in one or all of the four environmental activities planned throughout the City.

The events include Street Clean, Stream Team, RecycleFEST and Drug Take-Back Day.

Street Clean is a coordinated volunteer effort to tackle litter and debris on specific segments of city-owned streets. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will gather at 10 a.m. at the City’s Maintenance Facility, 1971 SE Hamblen Road, to receive street assignments, trash bags and safety vests. Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toed shoes and bring their own gloves and grabbers. The event requires registration and a release of liability waiver for all participants which can be completed in advance at CityofLS.net/sweep. Participants must be 12 years or older.

Volunteers can also participate in Stream Team from 10 a.m. to noon at Deer Valley Park, 1400 NE Neawanna Drive. Stream Team’s focus is on protecting our local stream-side habitats by removing litter and debris from streams within the City’s parks. Trash bags and gloves are provided. Volunteers must sign a waiver prior to participating in the event which can be obtained at CityofLS.net/stormwater.

The City is also hosting RecycleFEST from 9 a.m. to noon at the City’s Maintenance Facility, 1971 SE Hamblen Road. This free event offers Lee’s Summit residents an opportunity to dispose of a variety of items that can be recycled and refurbished, reducing harm to the environment and saving landfill space. Items include adult bicycles, cell phones, rechargeable batteries, eyeglasses and crayons. Residents can bring up to four paper grocery bags of sensitive documents per household to be shredded and recycled. For a full list of items accepted visit CityofLS.net/RecycleFest.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department in partnership with Lee’s Summit CARES is offering locations throughout Lee’s Summit for residents to drop off unused and expired over-the-counter and prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drug Take-Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means to dispose of medications and is an alternative to flushing drugs down the toilet or drain which can get into waterways and pose a danger to wildlife. Medications can be dropped off at the Lee’s Summit Police Department, 10 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit Medical Center emergency room, 2100 SE Blue Parkway and John Knox Village Places Restaurant, 1001 NW Chipman Road.

For more information on Sweep the Summit and all of the upcoming Earth Day events, call 816.969.1800 or visit CityofLS.net/sweep.