KANSAS CITY (April 19, 2023) — Today, the Kansas City Current announced that the club has parted ways with head coach Matt Potter, related to issues around his leadership and employment responsibilities. Assistant Coach Caroline Sjöblom will serve as Interim Head Coach, effective immediately.

“We watch the play on the pitch, we keep a pulse on the locker room, and we are constantly evaluating ways to improve our club,” said General Manager Camille Ashton. “Through our ongoing process of continuous improvement, we believe now is the right time for this change.”

Potter was named head coach of the Current in January 2022. Last season, he led Kansas City to a fifth-place regular season finish in the NWSL standings with a 10-6-6 record and a spot in the NWSL Championship match.

Sjöblom had a successful playing career that included a Finnish Cup Championship and an appearance in the Swedish Cup. After retiring as a player, she entered the coaching ranks, leading various teams across Sweden. She earned her UEFA Pro Coaching license in 2018 and was named Sweden’s U19 National Team head coach in 2020.

Kansas City is in Houston tonight taking on the Dash in the Current’s first match of the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup. The matchup kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network and on the KC Current App.

About the Kansas City Current

Founded in December 2020, the Kansas City Current is led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes. The team competes in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The Kansas City Current announced plans for the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s soccer team with expected completion in 2024. To receive periodic updates on the new Kansas City Current Stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park, visit here to sign-up for more information or to stay connected.