April 20, 2023

Released by: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Raytown, MO – On April 20th at 7:13 PM, Raytown Police responded to the area of 86th Street and Stark Ave for multiple calls of shots fired and one subject shot. On arrival officers located one deceased adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 23-0992

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).