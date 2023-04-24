April 24, 2023

An 18-year-old Raytown, MO, man has been charged in the fatal shooting last Thursday, April 20, 2023, of Nehemiah Newton outside a Raytown residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today..

Jay’shaun D Jones, dob: 10/4//2004, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.*

According to court record filed over the weekend, on April 20, 2023, Raytown police were dispatched to a Raytown, MO, address on a reported shots fired call. Officers found the victim, Nehemiah Newton, in the driveway. He was deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses in the area told police they heard people arguing, then rapid gunfire before the victim fell to the ground. Witnesses also saw the defendant struggling with the victim and another man. They struggled over a gun, and the victim gained control of it and began to move away. Then the defendant shot him. The defendant told police he shot the victim as he was moving away but thought he might pivot..

*Charges are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or pleads guilty. Charging Document(s)