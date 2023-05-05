May 5, 2023

RAYMORE, MO – (May 5, 2023) – House Bill 19, which is a capital projects appropriations bill, passed in the Missouri Senate and now goes to the governor’s office. An amendment attached the legislation, directs the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to conduct a health, safety and welfare study for one year in the specific region of the Cass County and Jackson County border and provides that no permit to operate a solid waste processing facility or solid waste disposal area of a solid waste management system shall be processed during the study.

After the session, Sen. Rick Brattin (R-31) held a live press conference at the capitol to thank the other senators who supported him in this matter.

“While what took place today in Kansas City and Jefferson City may delay the landfill process for a year, we recognize that is not enough,” said Mayor Kris Turnbow. “We will continue this fight until there is no threat to our community and our surrounding neighbors that a landfill will

ever be allowed at this location.”

Thank you to Sen. Brattin, Sen. Mike Cierpiot (R-8) and Sen. Greg Razer (D-7) for leading the charge in the Senate. We know we also had the majority of senators supporting us on the issue we are grateful for them.

Thank you to Rep. Mike Haffner (R-55) for championing House Bill 909 through the Missouri House of Representatives and the 21 cosponsors in the House for HB 909, where we also enjoyed overwhelming support in a vote of 139-16.

Thank you to the thousands of people who have dedicated so much time in fighting alongside us in this effort. We aren’t done.

Please follow updates at www.raymore.com/killthefill and on the City of Raymore’s Facebook

and Twitter accounts @CityofRaymoreMO.