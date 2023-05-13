By Sgt Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit MO Police Department

Public Information Officer

On 5/13/2023 at approximately 0100 hours, officers were dispatched to an address in the 2300 block of SE King Street on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located a single victim inside the home who was deceased from a gunshot wound.

The victim, an 18 year old male was inside the home at the time of the shooting with a small group of friends.

Detectives are now working to interview all persons and work to determine exactly how the victim was killed. There are currently no suspects at

large in the case and no suspects being held in custody.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office for review.

The of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

