For Immediate Release

May 18, 2023

A Kansas City man, 25, has been charged in connections with shots fired last evening at Lea McKeighan Park in Lee’s Summit, MO, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Booking photo from Lee’s Summit Police

Antonio Harris, dob: 2/25/1998, faces charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action.*

According to court records, Lee’s Summit Police officers were dispatcehd to Lea McKeighan Park on NE Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit in the late evening yesterday. Officers noticed several people running through the park and vehicles leaving at high rates of speed. Officers found numerous shell casings as well as spots of blood in the parking lot. Witnesses told police that a man with long dreads was observed holding a firearm. He was next to a red Corvette. Officers found a red Corvette at the hospital parking lot. It had bullet hole in the driver’s side door as well as blood inside. Surveillance video showed the defendant hanging around his Corvette in the park. It showed a confrontation among males when gunfire breaks out. The video also shows the defendant firing multiple gunshots through the parking lot, before he leaves with an injured male in the Corvette.

The shootings remain under investigation.

*Charges are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or pleads guilty. Charging Document(s)