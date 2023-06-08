For Immediate Release

June 8, 2023

An 18-year-old Lee’s Summit resident faces Involuntary Manslaughter for recklessly causing the death of Dakota Wrightsman by shooting him, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Cooper D. Ashley, dob: 2/20/2005, faces Involuntary Manslaughter 1st Degree.*

According to court records, Lee’s Summit officers responded to a residence in Lee’s Summit on a report of a shooting. Officer found the victim and life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Officers found a handgun in the lower level of the resident. Blood also was found. The victim’s father told police he was outside when he heard a gunshot and saw the victim leaving the lower level of the residence. The defendant was in the lower level with the victim and others. The defendant said he had picked up the handgun and it fired. A witness told police he saw Ashley with the gun in his hand soon after the shot.

*Charges are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or pleads guilty.

