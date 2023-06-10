June 10, 2023 10:52 CDT

Assistant Chief Jim Eden, Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 8:57 a.m., Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to Summit Waves, 120 SW Blue Parkway, for a reported chemical spill. Pool staff reported a leak and chemical smell from the wave pool building.

Crews arrived and evacuated the immediate area. Lee’s Summit Fire Department, hazardous materials personnel assessed the area and found that approximately ten to fifteen gallons of muriatic acid from the pool’s sanitizing system had spilled from a failed distribution line. Crews turned off the system and contained the spill. Fire department medical personnel assessed the employees that found the spill with no care needed.

Summit Waves will remain closed until a hazmat contractor finishes spill removal and repairs are made to the wave pool. Go to Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation website at LSparks.net for information on when the Summit Waves will reopen.