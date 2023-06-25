June 25, 2023

Public Information Officer, Sgt. Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit, MO — On 6/24/2023 at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to the area of NE Todd George Parkway and NE Leinweber Road on the report of a two vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle. When officers arrived on scene they located a black, Toyota SUV and a black motorcycle; the Toyota had been travelling west on Leinweber Road while the motorcycle was travelling south on Todd George Parkway at the time of the accident. The driver of the motorcycle suffered life threatening injuries; that driver was transported to a local trauma center where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Toyota SUV was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the SUV ran the stop sign while travelling westbound on Leinweber Road; officers are also working to determine if the driver of the SUV was impaired at the time of the crash.

Charges have not been filed in the case as the investigation continues, the name of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.