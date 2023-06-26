For Immediate Release

June 26, 2023

A 22-year-old Blue Springs woman faces felony charges for the fatal vehicular crash that killed a motorcyle driver on Saturday evening in Lee’s Summit, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

LSPD Booking photo

Carly A. Rudoph dob: 2/15/1984, faces Involuntary Manslaughter 2nd Degree.*

According to court records, on June 24, 2023, about 6 p.m. officers and emergency crews responded to the area of NE Todd George Parkway and NE Leinweber Road on a report of a vehicluar crash involving a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased at a hospital and was identified as Christopher M. Silvers of Lee’s Summit, MO.

The defendant admitted to an officer she had been consuming alcohol and had smoked from a THC cartridge. A witness told police the defendant’s vehicle was traveling very fast and didn’t appear to slow down or stop before it entered an intersection and struck the motorcycle.

This case remains under investigation.

* Charges are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or pleads guilty. Charging Document(s)