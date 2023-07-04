By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO— On Tuesday, July 4, at 2:02 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 4300 Block of SE Seattle Slew Drive. Multiple callers reported the covered patio and house were on fire.

Heavy smoke was visible when crews arrived from the back of a single-story, single-family residence. All of the occupants were outside.

The fire spread from the well-involved covered patio into the house’s attic and through a portion of the roof. Firefighters knocked down the fire on the patio as crews entered the building to attack the fire in the attic. A search of the house confirmed all people and pets were outside. The incident was under control by 2:32 p.m.

The fire started on the covered patio and extensively damaged the home. A charcoal grill operating under the covered patio was the cause of the fire; either too close to the wall or ash from the grill ignited materials under the grill.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.