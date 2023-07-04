By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO—On Monday, July 3, at 10:57 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 Block of NW Thoreau Circle. The call initially came in as an automatic fire alarm, and when dispatch called the house, the occupants said there was a fire in the garage.

When crews arrived, there was a fire in the garage of a two-story single-family residence. All of the occupants were outside. The owner had opened the garage to remove the cars and attempted to fight the fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and the incident was under control by 11:16 p.m.

The fire originated in a trash can, caused by improperly discarded fireworks debris. The fireworks were being used shortly before the fire. There was no smoke or fire damage beyond the garage.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department reminds everyone to wet down their fireworks debris this Fourth of July and keep it in a separate container outside of the house. Do not place it with the regular trash.