July 15, 2023

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Hayward Field on the campus of University of Oregon was the site of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. The event was held July 6-9 where champions were named in a number of events.

One of the champions was Lee’s Summit native Maddie Harris who won the USA javelin title with a record breaking throw of 60.73 meters. Harris, competing for the University of Nebraska, now owns the school record in the event and holds the number six all time mark. Just a month earlier the former LS West standout finished fourth in the NCAA outdoor championships.

Photo by Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications

The title is just another addition to what has been a decorated college career for the college Junior. Harris is a two time Big 10 Conference javelin champ and a two time All-American.

One doesn’t have to be a big baseball fan to know that no-hitters are a rare occurrence in major league baseball. The last no-hitter was accomplished on Saturday, July 8th and a part of the combined effort included a former LS West Titan. Alex Lange was one of three Detroit Tigers pitchers who together pitched the first combined no hitter in Tigers baseball history. Matt Manning got the start, then Jason Foley followed before Lange finished up the Tigers 2-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

There was a Hollywood ending to this history making game. Manning was taken out of the game in the seventh inning and was followed by Foley who finished the inning without any damage done by the Blue Jays. Foley returned to the mound and completed a hitless eighth inning of play. Then Lange came on in the ninth inning and had to face the top of the Blue Jays lineup. Lange struck out lead off hitter Bo Bichette to record the first out. Lange got Brandon Belt to fly out to centerfield before Vladimir Guerrero came to bat. Guerrero, an American League All Star, grounded out to third base to end the game. Tigers won 2-0 and recorded baseball history just a day before the MLB All Star break.

For Maddie Harris and Alex Lange whether it’s a javelin or a baseball in their hands they continue to represent Lee’s Summit West High School very well on a national level.