By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 11:48 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 Block of SW Wintergarden Drive. A neighbor reported lighting hitting the house and starting the roof on fire. They also notified the occupant of the house.

When the fire department arrived, the fire was visible from the roof of the single-story, single-family residence. The occupant was safe outside. She reported hearing a loud boom and a light fixture falling from the ceiling in the kitchen.

Firefighters knocked down the fire on the roof and pulled the ceilings in the kitchen to get to the fire in the attic. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, containing it to a portion of the roof and the attic above the kitchen. The incident was under control by 12:17 p.m.

There was no smoke or fire damage to the living area of the house, and the resident could return after the roof was covered.