The LSPR Beat the Heat Policy is currently in effect for Thursday, July 27, 2023 through 9pm Saturday, July 29, 2023.

All entry lobbies of the J. Thomas Lovell Community Center at Legacy Park, Gamber Community Center, Longview Community Center, and Harris Park Community Center are available to patrons at no charge for the purpose of “cooling” during all open hours.

Admission fees into J. Thomas Lovell Community Center at Legacy Park, Gamber Community Center, and Longview Community Center will be reduced to half price during this Extreme Heat Advisory Warning from the National Weather Service.

Gamber Community Center

4 SE Independence Ave, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

Monday – Thursday: 6:00am – 8:00pm

Friday: 6:00am – 5pm

Saturday: 7:00am – 2:00pm

Sunday: Closed



J. Thomas Lovell Community Center

901 NE Bluestem Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086

Monday – Friday: 5:00 am – 10:00 pm

Saturday: 7:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Longview Community Center

3801 SW Longview Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081

Monday – Friday: 5:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sunday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm



Harris Park Community Center

110 SW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

Monday – Friday: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday/Sunday: Closed