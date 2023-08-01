Released by: Communication Technician Mallory Harrison

Raytown, MO – On Monday, July 31st, at 8:06 PM, Raytown Police responded to the area of the 9900 block of 60th street for a report of a male on the ground that had been shot multiple times. On arrival, officers located one adult with apparent gunshot wounds. The adult male was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 23-2003

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).