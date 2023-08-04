Released by: Captain Dyon Harper

Release Date: 08-04-2023

Raytown, MO – The victim from this week’s shooting near the apartments in the 9900 block of 60th Street has died overnight. The victim has been identified as Christian Rodriguez, 26 years of age, a Raytown resident.

On Monday, July 31st, at 8:06 PM, Raytown Police responded to the area of the 9900 block of 60th Street for a report of a male on the ground who had been shot multiple times. Upon arrival, officers located Mr. Rodriguez suffering from gunshot wounds. Mr. Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition, until his passing. The investigation is ongoing.

Report number 23-2003.