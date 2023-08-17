August 17, 2023 1:50 a.m.

By Sergeant Carmen Spaeth

Lee’s Summit, MO – On Wednesday, 08/16/2023 at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the area of 1 NW O’Brien Rd. on a reported shooting.

Officers on scene determined that a male in the parking lot was approached by two other individuals. An altercation occurred and a shot was fired striking the male victim. The two other individuals fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is being treated for serious injuries. It is unknown at this time if the victim knew the other two individuals. The investigation is ongoing and there is currently no further information to release.